Rain doesn’t dampen 4th of July celebrations at Live Oak Bank Pavilion

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Thousands of people gathered downtown Wilmington for the annual Fourth of July Celebrations at Live Oak Bank Pavilion.

Things were off to a late start because of thunderstorms. However, waiting out the weather did not stop people from enjoying the day.

People like Hannah O’Neal and her mom camped out near the entrance to the park as they waited for the gates to open.

“We brought beach chairs and walked all the way down there and then were told that they’re not letting anybody in,” O’Neal said. “Waiting to see what the weather is going to do. It’s been nice to enjoy the cooler weather though.”

After nearly two hours, the gates opened just before 7 pm and the celebrations began.

“We just wanted to have a great time with our family. We have small little kids too, this is my little girl Mila, and we were just looking for some family-friendly stuff to do and this is just a great event for us to come to and hang out at,” George Anderson said.

The Wilmington Symphony Orchestra played into the night leading up to the firework show.

Hundreds of people filled the park and lined the Riverwalk for the fireworks. Unfortunately, several people bee-lined for the exit to get a better view as the show started because most of the fireworks were blocked by the buildings at the entrance of the amphitheater.

However; like the rain, the obstructed view didn’t dampen the holiday fun.