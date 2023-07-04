Gates open for Wilmington 4th of July celebration after weather delay

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After a brief weather delay, the City of Wilmington has now opened the gates for its Fourth of July Celebration in downtown Wilmington.

According to the city’s Twitter page, gates opened to the public at 7 p.m. with the Wilmington Symphony Orchestra taking the stage at 7:30 p.m.

The night includes a family-friendly program at Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park with the Wilmington Symphony Orchestra and then, Fireworks that are visible along the almost two mile long Riverwalk.

Due to storms in the area, staff delayed the opening of the gates for tonight’s Fourth of July celebration.

The fireworks are scheduled to start at 9:05 and end at 9:25 along Wilmington’s riverfront.

Each July 4th, thousands of people make their way to downtown Wilmington to watch the city’s fireworks display.