‘Rain’, ‘Wicket’ or ‘Cappuccino’? Help name Denver Zoo’s baby two-toed sloth

Denver Zoo's new baby sloth pup needs a name! (Photo: Denver Zoo/CBS News)

DENVER, CO (CBS) — There’s a new addition at the Denver Zoo…. and the two-toed sloth pup needs a name!

The zoo is holding a naming vote for those who can donate $5 to the pups expert care.

Does the pup look like a “Rain” “Wicket” or “Cappucino”?

His caretakers picked the three names. Voting is open now through March 31st.

Click here to donate and cast your vote!

Here’s why the zoo says they picked the three names:

RAIN: Inspired by the tropical rainforest from which this species hails, a vote for RAIN will make sure the little guy is always showered with love.

WICKET: The Zoo’s last sloth naming contest, did, in fact, let the Wookiee win—so it’s only fitting that his little brother be named after an Ewok!

CAPPUCCINO: While the little guy is NOT caffeinated, he does have a beautiful café con leche coat—and he’s perfectly sweet, even sin azucar.