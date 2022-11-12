Raleigh mass shooting suspect moved from WakeMed to rehab facility

Aerials of neighborhood where a 15-year-old is accused of fatally shooting 5 people in Raleigh on Oct 13, 2022 (Photo: WTVD)

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — The teenage shooting suspect charged in the murders of five people in the Raleigh mass shooting has been moved from WakeMed to a rehab facility.

It’s not known where that new facility is located.

Austin Thompson, 15, had been hospitalized since he was critically injured in the shooting on October 13.

