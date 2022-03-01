Random drawing to determine ballot order to be held

RALEIGH, N.C. (WWAY) — State Board of Elections staff will hold a random drawing at 2:30 p.m. Friday, March 4 to determine the order of candidates on ballots for the 2022 primary and general elections.



The candidate filing period ends at noon on March 4.



The drawing will be streamed on Facebook Live on the State Board’s Facebook page. A news release will be sent out after the drawing is held.



The State Board is required to randomly determine the order of candidates on the ballot, according to N.C.G.S. § 163-165.6(c). The order will be determined by selecting a ball out of a bingo machine, with the letter on the ball corresponding with the first letter of a candidate’s last name. Candidates whose names start with the letter drawn will appear first on the ballot for their contest. A subsequent coin flip will determine whether additional candidates will follow in alphabetical order or reverse alphabetical order.



Lists of candidates may be found on the State Board website: Candidate Lists. These are updated twice daily through the end of the filing period.



The 2022 primary election is May 17. The general election is November 8.