Rash of car thefts prompt police warning

Credit: Annick Joseph | WWAY

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) – — Police in one local beach town are warning residents and visitors to lock their doors after a rash of car thefts.

Based on reports made to police, fourteen parked cars were broken in to between Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Thieves had access through unlocked doors – stealing personal items including an unsecured gun.

One victim returned to an empty parking spot after the thieves found their keys then drove away.

The car was later recovered, however WBPD said other victims are left with the hassle of notifying their bank institutions, shutting off their credit cards and coming to terms with what happened.

Police say the common link to most car thefts is an unlocked door. John and Machelle Shenkle are visiting from out-of-town and said, they always make sure their doors are locked.

“You know the little button, just always mash your buttons, and double mash them, because we always double mash them,” she said.

Her husband said thieves are looking for valuables.

“I even keep them [car doors] locked at home, everywhere we go,” he said. “I try to put my cell phone, and everything, [I] put them in glove box so they can’t be seen.”

There are steps vehicle owners can take to help prevent being victimized, according to WBP.

Always lock your car when you leave it (even in your own driveway). Never leave valuable property in your car (especially overnight). Never leave your firearm in your parked car (especially overnight). Always keep a record of the serial number of your firearms and valuable property.

Detectives, and officers from the department are on the case, anyone with information in connection to the thefts is asked to contact Detective T. Greene at 910-256-7945.