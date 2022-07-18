Rate of COVID cases keeps New Hanover County at a Medium CDC Level

Wilmington (WWAY)– Health professionals are seeing BA.5, the highly transmissible COVID-19 Omicron Variant, continue to be the dominant viral strain across the country and its presence is being seen in New Hanover County’s CDC community levels.

New Hanover is currently at the CDC’s medium community level.

What this means is that there is a larger impact with COVID 19 circulating around, versus a few weeks ago.

New Hanover County’s Pandemic Operations Manager Jon Campbell says there has been a great increase in cases lately, which can be contributed to the BA.5 variant along with July 4th holiday, resulting in large gatherings where the virus is more likely to spread.

Jon Campbell- Pandemic Operations Manager

“With BA.5, what we are seeing is a highly transmissible variant meaning it can be transferred from one person to another person very easily.”

In general, Campbell says most people are doing quite well with this and typically just feel unwell for a week.