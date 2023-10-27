Reason behind blue Halloween buckets you may see some kids carrying during trick-or-treating

You may spot blue buckets around the Cape Fear during trick-or-treating (Photo: WNEP via ABC News)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — When you think of a color to represent Halloween, most people think of orange or black.

But some kids around the Cape Fear may be carrying blue jack-o-lantern buckets next week as they trick-or-treat.

There’s an important reason behind it.

In recent years, a blue Halloween bucket has become an unofficial signifier for kids with autism and autism awareness. A viral post about it in 2018 helped the trend take off.

The movement is to remind people that some children with autism may be nonverbal and might not can say “trick or treat” or “thank you” when looking for candy.