RECALL: Ice cream sold at Harris Teeters in the Carolinas may have undeclared ingredients

Ice cream (Photo: Veganbaking / CC BY-SA 2.0)

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is recommending that you throw out one particular type of ice cream due to safety concerns.

On Dec. 11, the FDA announced that the Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association (MDVA) had recalled pints of Howling Cow Butter Almond Ice Cream.

The affected products have a “sell by” date of Sept. 15, 2022, stamped on the bottom of the container.

The recall was issued after discovering that the affected ice cream may contain undeclared soy and wheat, which are common allergens.

According to the announcement, the MDVA became aware of the issue when consumers reported that some containers of Howling Cow Butter Almond Ice Cream contained cookie dough ice cream.

Recent legislation has changed the way food must be labeled for safety reasons.

According to the MDVA, 8,040 pints of the Howling Cow Butter Almond Ice Cream were produced on Sept. 15 of this year before they were distributed to retailers on Sept. 24.

The agency reports that all recalled pints were sold at Harris Teeter grocery stores in North and South Carolina.

The MDVA urges any customers who may have purchased the ice cream not to eat it. Instead, they should throw it away immediately or return it to the store where it was purchased for a full refund.

Anyone with questions about the recalled product can also contact the company at 1-800-552-1976. Call lines are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. EST.