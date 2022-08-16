Recent Supreme Court decision drawing more film production to Wilmington

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– Wilmington’s booming film industry is getting even busier, and the Supreme Court decision on Roe vs. Wade appears to be one of the reasons why.

Last year, North Carolina had one of its top years in film and television production exceeding 400-million dollars in direct spending.

This year has not caught up to that just yet, but so far it has been a busy summer that’s leading to a busy fall.

The most recent production that has come to Wilmington is one that was unexpected… “Eric LaRue”. Film Partnership of North Carolina’s President, Susi Hamilton, says this was a result of the Supreme Court’s Roe vs. Wade decision.

“When that took place, the director and producer of the production said very plainly that that isn’t something they believed in and felt that it was too restrictive. They wanted to go to a place that was more business friendly so that’s why they chose North Carolina.”

So far, there have been no other productions that have come to Wilmington for this particular reason, but Hamilton says that could change.

“We’re hopeful that North Carolina’s laws will remain as they are and we think that if they do so, that stability will help us with recruitment in all economic projects not just film industry.”

There are three productions currently filming in the Wilmington area. ‘Eric LaRue’, ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ and ‘Welcome to Flatch’, along with another production just being announced, ‘The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat’.

We did reach out to state and regional film commission regarding Eric Larue’s decision to relocate the production, but were not able to obtain any further information.