Recent weather conditions are causing more pests to make your home theirs

Leland, NC (WWAY)– In spite of the recent rainfall, much of the area is dealing with abnormally dry conditions. Exterminators say that’s one of the reasons residents are seeing more pests, specifically ants and cockroaches in their homes.

The recent heavy rainfall is also being blamed for making the problem worse, because it washes away the treatments that homeowners and exterminators may apply.

George Bond, Manning’s Pest Control Owner says that his business has been especially busy in recent weeks

“Just my business is up over 20% compared to last year. Retreats are also up for current customers just as much due to the conditions that we have had.”

The increase in people moving to the area is also a factor in the high number of exterminator calls.

“There’s ants everywhere and they’re in your kitchen and we came home from vacation one day and they were in my baking, you know, pantry.” says one resident.

Exterminators say there are things you can do to help prevent pests from entering your home. Make sure gaps are filled along sink pipes, doors, windows and other entrances, and limit the amount of mulch you may use outside.