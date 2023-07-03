Recognizing the dangers of heat as temperatures soar this July fourth

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Sizzling temperatures and high humidity persist as we head into the July fourth holiday.

“Hang on to that water baby!” said Edgar Thomas, Long Leaf Park Visitor.

Heat and humidity is getting summer off to a scorching start across southeastern North Carolina.

With heat indices well above 100 degrees, people are doing everything they can to beat the heat.

“Coming to the park where it’s cool. The beach is a nice place to be cool. And the last place is your apartment to stay cool,” said Thomas.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the second consecutive day in the Cape Fear. According to Dr. Josh Sawyer, a Novant Emergency Medicine Physician, these hot temperatures and high humidity can cause heat-related illnesses.

“You’ve gotta get out of the heat, if possible, try to stay cool, stay hydrated, it could get dangerous if you are out there for too long,” said Dr. Sawyer.

Dr. Sawyer says that the signs of heat exhaustion come quickly and are easy to spot.

“Your body is able to tell you what it wants, and if it’s too hot, it’s going to let you know. So, get yourself to a cooler environment, maybe some ice packs under the arms, in the groin, things like that in an extreme circumstance if you are trying to cool someone off.”

He says the most important thing you can do to protect yourself from heat exhaustion is to drink plenty of water before you are going to be out in the heat.

“To enjoy the weather, especially when it’s 95 today, you gotta learn to keep cool. Hang on to that water! You gotta drink something,” said Thomas.



In addition to staying hydrated, health officials recommend limiting your time in the sun, and wearing loose and light weight clothing.

If you start to feel faint from the heat, you should find a shaded area or go inside immediately.