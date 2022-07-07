Red Cross commemorating Shark Week this month by offering contest for those who give blood

(Photo: American Red Cross)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The American Red Cross and Discovery are partnering for Shark Week and invite people to dive in to help save lives by giving blood or platelets in July.

The Red Cross saw a steep drop in blood and platelet donations last month, and donors are asked to make appointments now to prevent a blood shortage this summer.

In June, the Red Cross says they collected approximately 12% fewer blood donations than needed – one of the largest monthly blood donation shortfalls in recent years. When less people answer the call to donate, the blood supply shrinks – and that could mean blood products aren’t ready for hospital staff to reach for in emergencies.

Thanks to Discovery, all who come to give blood or platelets in July will automatically be entered for a chance to win an exclusive Shark Week merchandise package that includes:

· Beach bike

· Smokeless portable fire pit

· Paddle board

· Kayak

· $500 gift card to put toward accessories

Those who come to give July 21-24 will get an exclusive Shark Week T-shirt from Discovery, while supplies last. Details are available at rcblood.org/sharkweek.

Opportunities this month to donate blood around the Cape Fear include:

BLADEN COUNTY

Bladenboro

7/28/2022: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bladenboro Historical Society, 818 South Main Street

BRUNSWICK COUNTY

Boiling Spring Lakes

7/21/2022: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Baptist Church Boiling Spring Lakes, 45 Boiling Spring Road

Bolivia

7/11/2022: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Brunswick Community College, 50 College Rd

Leland

7/12/2022: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Clubhouse, 7111 Rock Fish Ln SE

Oak Island

7/7/2022: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Oceanview United Methodist Church, 8400 E. Oak Island Drive

7/18/2022: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Oak Island Elks Lodge, 102E Dolphin Drive

Shallotte

7/14/2022: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Camp United Methodist Church, 4807 Main Street

7/27/2022: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Beach House Harley Davidson, 100 Harley Davidson Drive

7/27/2022: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 623 Village Road, SW

7/28/2022: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Rivers Edge Golf Club & Plantation, 467 Laurel Valley Drive

Sunset Beach

7/20/2022: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Sunset Fire Department, 102 Shoreline Drive W

Supply

7/15/2022: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Central Restaurant Products, 3172 Holden Beach Road SW

PENDER COUNTY

Burgaw

7/19/2022: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Burgaw Train Depot, 115 S. Dickerson Street

Hampstead

7/22/2022: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Chruch Of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints-Hampstead, 102 Deerfield Dr

7/25/2022: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., All Saints Catholic Church, 18737 US-17

NEW HANOVER COUNTY

Carolina Beach

7/18/2022: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Masonic Lodge #753 Carolina Beach, 415 Harper Avenue

Kure Beach

7/8/2022: 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Kure Beach Community Center, 118 North 3rd Street

Wilmington

7/7/2022: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Wilmington Masonic Lodge 319, 2910 S College Rd

7/8/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street

7/8/2022: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., New Hanover County Employee-Gov’t Center, 230 Government Center Drive

7/9/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street

7/10/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street

7/11/2022: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street

7/11/2022: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Porters Neck Country Club, 8403 Vintage Club Dr

7/12/2022: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street

7/12/2022: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Harbor United Methodist Church, 4853 Masonboro Loop Road

7/15/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street

7/15/2022: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 514 South College Road

7/16/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street

7/17/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street

7/18/2022: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street

7/19/2022: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street

7/20/2022: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., GAF & Mid-Atlantic Roofing Supply, 3720 US HWY 421 Suite 120

7/20/2022: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Miller Motte College, 5010 Market Street

7/22/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street

7/22/2022: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Clubhouse, 5814 Sirius Dr

7/23/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street

7/24/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street

7/25/2022: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street

7/26/2022: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Keller Williams, 1001 Military Cutloff, Suite 101

7/26/2022: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., First Fruit Ministries, 2750 Vance St

7/26/2022: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street

7/27/2022: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., New Hanover Regional Network AirLink VitaLink, 5301 Wrightsville Ave, Building G

7/29/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street

7/29/2022: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Marsh Oaks, 117 Marsh Oaks Drive

7/29/2022: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Pine Valley United Methodist Church, 3788 Shipyard Blvd.

7/29/2022: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., American Legion Post 10, 702 Pine Grove Drive

7/30/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street

7/31/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street