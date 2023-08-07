Red Cross implements new blood donation standards to include more gay men

Restrictions have been eased for gay men who want to donate blood (Photo: MGN / Seth Haddix / U.S. Air Force)

NEW YORK, NY (CNN) — The American Red Cross has altered its blood donation policy to allow more gay men to give.

The organization’s previous policies banned most gay men from donating blood, regardless of their health.

That was in line with rules set by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Back in May, the FDA changed those rules to rely more on screening questions about specific behaviors and medications to reduce the risk of transmitting HIV.

Now, effective Monday, August 7th, the Red Cross has officially adopted those changes and putting them into practice.

The American Red Cross supplies about 40% of the blood supply in the U.S.