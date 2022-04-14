‘Red, White and Blue Shrimparoo’ fundraiser coming to Southport

Families enjoy the Southport Spring Festival (WWAY)

SOUTHPORT-OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The N.C. Fourth of July Festival invites the community to the Red, White & Blue Shrimparoo, from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. May 1st at The American Fish Company in Southport.

All proceeds from this event will benefit this year’s festival which will be held June 30-July 4 in Southport and Oak Island.

“The festival is a time-honored and cherished event that thousands of residents and visitors look forward to each year,” said Trisha Howarth, publicity chair for the 2022 N.C. Fourth of July Festival. “It is made possible by funds raised from sponsors and donations from the general public and we count on their support each year to keep the festival free to the community. The Shrimparoo is an easy way members of the community can show their support for the festival while enjoying great food and entertainment.”

Sponsored by Frying Pan and American Fish Company, the Shrimparoo will feature shrimp prepared in various ways, chicken, barbecue pork and all the trimmings.

There will be a cash bar and live performance by Band On Fire.

Tickets are $75 per person in advance or $100 at the door. Doors open at 4 p.m.

Visit www.nc4thofjuly.com to purchase tickets to the Red, White & Blue Shrimparoo or for more information about the festival.