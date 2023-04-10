‘Red, White and Blue Shrimparoo’ to benefit Southport 4th of July Festival

A shrimp event is coming to Southport (Photo: MGN Online)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — A special event is coming to Southport next month.

The ‘Red, White and Blue Shrimparoo’ is planned for May 1st beginning at 4:00 p.m. at 150 Yacht Basin Drive.

Funds from the event will benefit the 4th of July Festival.

There will be live music and food, featuring a shrimp boil, fried shrimp, chicken, BBQ pork and much more.

Tickets are $75 per person in advance or $100 at the door.

For tickets, click HERE.