Refuel gas station coming to Wilmington Riverlights community

Refuel is coming to Wilmington's Riverlights (Photo: Refuel)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Riverlights is receiving a new gas station and convenience store.

Refuel is set to open in 7Bridge in late 2024, with the groundbreaking planned for later this year.

“Refuel complements our plans for 7Bridge which we are developing as a pedestrian-friendly mixed use commercial neighborhood that elevates the everyday for our Riverlights community and the surrounding area,” said Nick Cassala, vice president of operations for Riverlights.

Having opened a Leland location in June, this is the second Refuel in the greater Wilmington region. The chain currently operates 222 stores in Mississippi, South Carolina, Texas, Arkansas and North Carolina.

Refuel will be the first business to open in 7Bridge.