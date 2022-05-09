Registered sex offender in Elizabethtown accused of trying to contact teens through Instagram

William Bryan Clark (Photo: Elizabethtown Police Department)

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — An Elizabethtown man faces charges for trying to communicate with teens through social media.

Registered sex offender William Bryan Clark, 40, is accused of attempting to contact a 13 and 14 year old through Instagram.

Elizabethtown Police say they were notified on April 20. After investigating, police charged Clark on Monday with two counts of felony Solicitation of a Child by a Computer or Other Electronic Device to Commit an Unlawful Sex Act.

Clark was also charged with one count of Dissemination of Harmful material to Minors. He’s also charged with Felony Probation violation. He is being held under a $500,000 bond.

According to the NC Sex Offender Registry, Clark was convicted in 2018 of Indecent Liberties with a Minor. The victims were 10 and 12. He was released in 2019.