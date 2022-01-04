Remembering Wilmington’s last measurable snowfall, 4 years ago and counting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s officially been 4 years since the Port City has seen more than a trace of snow.

Back in 2018, Wilmington picked up nearly 4 inches of combined snowfall on January 3rd and 4th.

Wilmington has received a trace of snow as recently as February 21, 2020, but hasn’t been treated to a winter wonderland in 1,461 days.

The snow that fell in 2018 stuck around for awhile, coinciding with some of the coldest air Wilmington has ever seen.

From January 1st through January 7th, the temperature didn’t rise above 35 degrees.