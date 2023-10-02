Reminder of significant tropical systems Cape Fear has seen in October

Flooding inundated Fair Bluff after Hurricane Matthew in October 2016. (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — We’re nearing a month since the peak of Hurricane Season came and went uneventfully on September 10th.

But history has proven the Cape Fear can still receive memorable storms in October.

The most significant storm to ever impact the region during any month arrived on October 15, 1954.

Hurricane Hazel remains the strongest (category 4) and costliest storm to strike the Cape Fear, bringing 98 mph winds to Wilmington and a storm surge of 18 feet to Brunswick County.

Hurricane Matthew is the most recent October storm to cause damage in the area.

Matthew brought a wind gust of 70 mph to Wilmington and over a foot of rain in spots as it blew by on October 8, 2016.

Other October storms in history to impact the area include Hurricane Hilda in 1964, Hurricane Irene in 1999 and early-record non-name storms ‘The Gale of 1878’ and the 1893 Charleston Hurricane.

The 2023 Hurricane Season continues through November 30th.