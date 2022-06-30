Reminder to never leave pets or children in hot car after person charged with dog’s death in Horry County

(Photo: Pixabay / MGN)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WWAY) — One person has been charged after a dog left in a hot car in Myrtle Beach died due to heat-related injuries, according the Horry County Police Department.

The Horry County Animal Care Center says HCPD responded to a report of a dog trapped in a hot parked car at the outlets on Factory Store Boulevard outside of Myrtle Beach on Sunday.

They say outlet security removed the dog from the vehicle and attempted to provide aid after a person saw the dog and alerted them, with responding HCPD officers rushing the dog to a nearby emergency vet.

Unfortunately, there was nothing that could be done to save them, and the dog passed from heat-related internal injuries.

The temperature outside the car that day was 95 degrees, according to the Animal Care Center — with the temperature inside the care being much hotter.

Under the Horry County ordinance for animal care and treatment, it is unlawful to subject an animal to extreme temperatures and conditions. Doing so is punishable by up to 30 days in jail or a $500 fine.

41-year-old Billie McKie of Columbia was charged under the Horry County ordinance for animal care and treatment (4-3) in connection with Sunday’s incident. Following arrest, the courts fined McKie the highest allowable amount ($500) under current ordinances and laws.

As a reminder, the center says to not wait or hesitate if you see an animal or child alone in a car this summer. They say alerting security, law enforcement, dispatch, fire rescue, EMS as soon as possible will increase the chance of a positive outcome.