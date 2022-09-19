Rental assistance program offering $450 reimbursement to eligible New Hanover County applicants

Lower income families around New Hanover County can receive help for another year (Photo: Rental Realities / CC BY 2.0)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — To help lower income families in the community meet rental housing needs, New Hanover County will continue to offer the Workforce Housing Gap Rental Assistance Pilot Program for a second year, with several updates.

Applications are open now through September 30, and an outline of eligibility and how to apply can be viewed HERE.

Under the updated guidelines, households earning between 60 to 80 percent of the Area Median Income are eligible for the program and qualified households will be directly provided a $450 reimbursement subsidy per month to compensate for rental costs.

“This program is an important service for our residents who need assistance closing the gap between their income and rental costs,” Senior Long Range Planner Rachel LaCoe said. “Based on updated federal guidance for the use of these funds, we will be serving a slightly lower income range this year than we did the first year. We will also be increasing the monthly amount provided to households because we know there has been an increase in rent prices over the past year. We hope this updated stipend amount will bridge that gap even more and help provide greater access to stable and affordable housing – which is a foundational element for every person to thrive.”

Those eligible for the program must be New Hanover County residents and meet the following criteria:

Total household income must be between 60-80 percent of the Area Median Income as defined by HUD.

Rent must be current when the application is submitted and must remain current while receiving assistance.

Total monthly rent cannot exceed 150 percent of the Fiscal Year 2022 HUD Fair Market Rent, meaning the maximum rents allowed are $1,400 for a one-bedroom, $1,700 for a two-bedroom and $2,300 for a three-bedroom dwelling.

Participants who previously received emergency relief funding related to COVID-19, including the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP), are not eligible.

Households must have experienced a self-attested COVID-related hardship.

Participants who are selected will receive assistance for one year.