Rep. David Rouzer supports bill for Wrightsville Beach renourishment

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Representative David Rouzer was in Washington on Thursday supporting a bill to keep the long-standing Wrightsville Beach renourishment system in place.

A Biden Administration plan would restrict the use of federal funds for certain shoreline borrow sites used to replenish sand in coastal areas.

An area that would be impacted by this decision is Masonboro Inlet near Wrightsville Beach.

Rouzer testified at a hearing of the Natural Resources Subcommittee on water, wildlife, and fisheries.

During his testimony, he supported a bill that would allow Wrightsville Beach to keep its traditional borrow site and schedule.

“Now, Wrightsville Beach, which is in my district, serves as one of North Carolina’s most popular beaches, hosting visitors from all over the country and driving significant job grown and economic activity for our local communities. We also count on a strong robust coastline as the first line of defense against powerful storms and it’s worked by limiting the amount of flooding and damage inflicted,” Rouzer continues, “In the case of Wrightsville Beach, when the sand is added to the shore, it solidifies the dunes and berms while protecting property behind it.”

The bill will creation exemptions for borrow sites that have been used for a coastal storm risk management project for more than 15 years.

Wrightsville Beach has been getting federal funding for this purpose for decades.