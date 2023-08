Repairs beginning Monday on Southport City Pier

Pier work is being conducted in Southport (Photo: WWAY)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Repairs are scheduled to kick off next week on the Southport City Pier.

The work will take place from Monday (August 28th) through September 11th, weather permitting.

Officials say they will try to allow access on the pier, but certain areas will not be available daily depending on the tide.

If repairs are completed earlier than that date, officials say they will open the pier sooner.