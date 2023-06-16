Repaving operations to start in Brunswick, Pender Counties

Road work (Photo: MGN Online)

CASTLE HAYNE, NC (WWAY) — Two resurfacing projects are starting soon in the Wilmington area that will require lane closures, and periodic delays in the coming months.

Contractors for the NC Department of Transportation (NCDOT) will mill out old pavement, and then resurface the road with new asphalt on two highway sections:

US 17 North (both directions)

Between Old Ocean Highway and Bolivia in Brunswick County beginning June 18th.

Interstate 40, East and West, between Exists 388 and 408 in Pender County starting June 19th.

The work on US 17 will require overnight lane closures typically from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday.

No work will be performed on the weekend, when traffic is higher, and the work should conclude by the end of the year.

The interstate work will be done in the daytime, usually form 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and should finish by next summer.

Drivers should slow down and be alert for crews and equipment in these work zones.

For real-time travel information, click here, or follow NCDOT on social media.