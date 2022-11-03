Replica of first ship to lead crew around the world coming to Wilmington

A replica of the Nao Trinidad is coming to Wilmington (Photo: Nao Trinidad)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — History is sailing into Wilmington later this month.

A replica of the Nao Trinidad, the flag ship of the Magellan-Elcano expedition, will be on display in downtown Wilmington from November 10th through the 13th.

The ship will be docked on the Riverwalk adjacent to the Veteran’s Memorial and Hotel Ballast.

The original Nao Trinidad set sail from Seville Spain on August 10, 1519 at the head of a fleet of five ships which crossed the Atlantic, sailed along the coast of South America, discovered the Strait of Magellan and crossed the Pacific Ocean for the first time in history.

After sailing more than two years the Trinidad sprang a leak, which prevented its return to Spain with the expeditions only other surviving ship—its companion, the Victoria. The Victoria did make it home, completing the First Sailing around the World just months later.

You can tour the four decks of the ship and talk to crew members about their experiences sailing on this historic replica, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and Noon until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets are $15 for adults (12+), $5 for kids (5-12 yrs.) or $35 for a family – two Adults and up to three kids (5-12 yrs.).

You can purchase tickets HERE, or you can buy them at the dock.