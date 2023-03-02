Report: Leland Police responded to 18,500+ calls for service in 2022

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland released its first public safety reports this week.

According to the report, the Leland Police Department responded to 18,555 calls for service in 2022 and recorded 2,284 incident reports.

There were 198 assaults in the town last year, including one homicide on July 31. This incident was a shooting on Night Harbor Drive that resulted in the death of 21-year-old Kwaze Walker. It was later ruled self-defense by the District Attorney’s Office.

Of the more than 2,200 incident reports, there were 348 arrests in 2022.

The Fire and Rescue Department released its report, revealing the units responded to 100 fires and 1,723 rescue and emergency medical incidents.

This was the first time the Town of Leland created reports of this kind. The town plans to continue creating them in the future.