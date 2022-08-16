Deadly July 31st Leland shooting determined by District Attorney as self-defense

(Photo: WWAY)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A July 31st shooting in Leland resulting in the death of 21-year-old Kwaze Walker has been ruled legally justified as self-defense.

District Attorney Jon David’s office released a press release this afternoon saying after consultation with the Leland Police Department and a review of all available evidence, including witness statements, photographs, videos, and autopsy reports, it has been determined that Deandre Davis was legally justified in using deadly force.

Around 4:15 am on July 31st, the Brunswick County 911 Center received a call for service to 9401 Night Harbor Drive in Leland.

The call came from a neighbor stating that a black male (later identified as Deandre Davis) ran to her house for assistance. When investigators with Leland Police Department arrived, they located Kwaze Walker dead inside 9401 Night Harbor Drive.

After a thorough investigation, officers were able to determine that two minors (16- and 17-year-old females) were residing in the home, while their mother was away for the weekend. One of the minors invited Davis to the home. While Davis was at the residence, Kwaze Walker, the boyfriend of the other minor, arrived at the home and entered a verbal and physical altercation with Davis.

Walker, along with an acquaintance he brought to the home, held Davis at gun point and began beating him with their fists and the butt of Walker’s firearm. Davis was detained by Walker for roughly 45 minutes and beaten severely. Davis received medical treatment for numerous injuries he sustained because of the assault.

After 45 minutes, Davis had the opportunity to quickly retrieve his own firearm from another area of the room in which he was being held.

Davis aimed the gun at Walker and fired twice, striking Walker in the torso. Davis then jumped from a window and ran to a neighbor’s house for help.

Under North Carolina law, “a person is justified in the use of deadly force and does not have a duty to retreat in any place he or she has the lawful right to be if … [h]e or she reasonably believes that such force is necessary to prevent imminent death or great bodily harm to himself or herself or another….” (N.C.G.S. 14-51.3)