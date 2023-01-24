Report ranks UNCW in top 20 for best online Bachelor’s Degree programs

UNCW has been ranked as having one of the best online Bachelor's Degree programs (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The University of North Carolina Wilmington has been included in a recent report of best online Bachelor’s Degree programs.

U.S. News and World Report ranked UNCW the 18th best program in the country.

Several UNCW graduate programs in nursing, business and education are also recognized as best online programs.

“We are excited to be ranked in the top 20 for best online programs in the nation,” Provost James J. Winebrake said. “This is a testament to the dedicated UNCW faculty and staff who lead and support our expanding portfolio of online programs. We remain committed to delivering affordable, accessible and high-quality educational experiences that provide students greater opportunity for their own future success.”

Eight other UNC System universities were included in the U.S. News & World Report. Only UNC Charlotte (tied at 4th) placed higher on the list than UNCW.