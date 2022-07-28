Report shows most common misspelled word in each state

(Photo: Dascandy / Wikimedia Commons / MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Experts recently used Google trends data to reveal the most misspelled word in each state this year.

The words tomato, cheese and Idaho were amongst the most misspelled words across the country, according the the report.

According the the data, people of Idaho and West Virginia struggle to spell the name of their own states.

North Carolina’s most misspelled word was multiplication.

The word experts at Unscrambled Words have dived into the data to see which words Americans are having a hard time spelling.Using Google Trends data, the experts ranked the top searches for “How do you spell…”  in each and every state to see which weird and wonderful words Americans struggled to get their heads around.

The full list:

State “How do you spell…”
Washington Experience
Oregon Awkward
California Tomato
Alaska Cheese
Idaho Idaho
Nevada Seizure
Arizona Scientist
Montana Beautiful
Wyoming Autumn
Colorado Choice
New Mexico Bologna
North Dakota Sorry
South Dakota Beautifully
Nebraska Beautiful
Kansas Princess
Oklahoma Business
Texas Normal
Minnesota Paparazzi
Iowa Cousin
Missouri Dessert
Arkansas Therapy
Louisianna Gray
Wisconsin Lose
Illinois Anniversary
Mississippi Independent
Michigan Impatience
Indiana Awesome
Kentucky Again
Tennessee Pneumonia
Alabama Exercise
Ohio Choir
West Virginia West Virginia
Virginia Prank
North Carolina Multiplication
South Carolina College
Georgia Little
Florida Separate
Pennsylvania Reimbursement
Maryland Bearable
Deleware Daughter
New Jersey Thousand
New York Listening
New Hampshire Their
Maine Actively
Massachusetts Picture
Rhode Island Months
Connecticut Schedule
Vermont Gray
Hawaii Kauai
Utah Boutonniere
