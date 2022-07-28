Report shows most common misspelled word in each state

(Photo: Dascandy / Wikimedia Commons / MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Experts recently used Google trends data to reveal the most misspelled word in each state this year.

The words tomato, cheese and Idaho were amongst the most misspelled words across the country, according the the report.

According the the data, people of Idaho and West Virginia struggle to spell the name of their own states.

North Carolina’s most misspelled word was multiplication.

The word experts at Unscrambled Words have dived into the data to see which words Americans are having a hard time spelling.



Using Google Trends data, the experts ranked the top searches for “How do you spell…” in each and every state to see which weird and wonderful words Americans struggled to get their heads around.

The full list: