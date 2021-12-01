Report shows Wilmington area has strong income and real estate growth

Downtown Wilmington. (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — While COVID-19 and hurricanes had an economic impact on our region during the past two years, the area continues to show strong income and real estate growth.

The Wilmington Chamber of Commerce has released its latest Economic Scorecard for the region, which includes New Hanover, Pender, and Brunswick counties.

During an event held by the chamber on Wednesday morning, industry experts shared insights on how our area ranks economically compared to other peer cities.

The report states wages improved, but numbers are skewed due in part to the loss of lower-paying service jobs during the pandemic. Signs also point to the region’s economic growth being fueled by population growth, rather than increased productivity.

Wilmington’s quality of place, which includes safe communities, culture, and recreation, remains a strong asset for the region.