Representative David Rouzer weighs in on upcoming State of the Union Address

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — North Carolina Representative David Rouzer will be watching the State of the Union Address in person Tuesday.

He will be with other lawmakers, all under the same roof without a mask mandate in nearly two years. The republican lawmaker says its been a rough year, and he will be looking to see if the president will espouse more centrist ideals.

“The bottom line is bad policies bring about bad outcomes. We need to shore up the southern border. We need to put the criminals behind bars. We need to get the economy moving again by rolling back the rules and regulations this administration has put into place reversing the Trump policies,” Rouzer said.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is introducing herself to the nation by delivering the Republican response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address.