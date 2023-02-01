Republican Senator may propose bill that could turn I-95 into toll turnpike

I-95 could soon become a toll road (Photo: WTVD)

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — Republican State Senator Tom McInnis is considering proposing a bill that could turn I-95 into a toll turnpike.

Fees would cover updates to the entire stretch of I-95 from South Carolina to Virginia, as well as regular maintenance.

The state is already investing more than $1 billion into extending I-95 into eight lanes between Benson and Lumberton, with most of the funding coming from state fuel taxes.