Rescheduled: Brunswick Partnership for Housing Fundraising Benefit now June 21st

(Photo: Sydney Bouchelle/WWAY)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick Partnership for Housing fundraising event, originally November 6, 2021, has been rescheduled for Tuesday, June 21, 2022, from 5-9 p.m.

The event will be held at the American Fish Company, 150 Yacht Basin Drive, Southport, and features the Salty Dawgs Band.

Tickets purchased for the November 6 date will be honored for the June 21 event.

The event includes raffles, 50/50 drawing and cash bar. Food is kindly donated by the Frying Pan.

To purchase tickets, contact Steve Moore at 919-601-2765 or Susan Crabtree at 267-235-6132.

For more details and information about BPH, the Board of Directors and to make a tax-deductible contribution, visit the BPH website at brunswickpartnership.org.