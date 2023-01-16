Residents enjoy day off at Long Leaf Park

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–With Monday being a federal holiday, lots of people were out enjoying the day off.

Long Leaf Park in Wilmington was a popular spot this afternoon. Lots of people walking, with or without pets, playing basketball, tennis or volleyball.

There were also plenty of kids making the most of a day out of class.

“I’m here at Long Leaf Park just hanging out with my friends, having a really good time, going to hang out with my family and have nice dinner later,” said Harrison Hennessey.

“We’re going to go to Jungle Rapids next, and we’re having a really good time. We just came from the pond and saw two giant fish,” said Kobie Fremin.

Everyone we spoke with say the sunshine and warmer temperatures were a welcome break from this weekend’s very chilly weather.