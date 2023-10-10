Residents express concerns over newly opened Military Cutoff Extension

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Alleviating traffic is one of the main purposes of the new Military Cutoff Road Extension. But according to some, the new road has been a bit frustrating.

Wilmington resident William Baysden, who has lived in his home off Torchwood Boulverard for 13 years, says he’s not impressed with it.

“I don’t think it’s right for us to have to go all the way down there about a half a mile, turn a u-turn and come all the way back to Torchwood. So, I don’t know the real reason they done it like it, unless they’re going to have an intersection right there,” Baysden said.

Along the Murrayville area of the new extension, there are many u-turns instead of a traditional intersection. NCDOT Engineer Chad Kimes says the state decided on that design because of something called the “20-40-60” rule.

“So, it’s 20% quicker to get through that intersection by going up and turning around because there are less phases. the 40% is a 40% reduction on crashes than a traditional signal. The 60% is reducing the injuries,” said Kimes.

Some have also been concerned with traffic on Market Street in the Ogden area. According to Kimes, traffic will begin to flow much easier once everything is 100% open

“But all of this is temporary for about a couple more weeks. As soon as we get that brand new ramp way open over there on what I call the North-East corridor, its going to make a world of difference,” Kimes stated.