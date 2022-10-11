Retired tennis pro Lenny Simpson stepping down as One Love Tennis director

A legend known in the Cape Fear and beyond is taking a step back.

Lenny Simpson (Photo: Sydney Bouchelle/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Retired professional tennis player Lenny Simpson is taking a step back and retiring from his role as director of One Love Tennis.

One Love Tennis is an organization he and his wife, Joann, started in 2014 to teach at-risk youth the game of tennis and give them academic support to build confidence, character, and life skills.

“I’ve done a lot of things in the business world, autographs all over the world with the greatest players in the world, but coming back here to make a difference in my hometown through One Love has been the best thing I ever could have done,” Simpson said.

Simpson grew up next to Dr. Hubert Eaton’s home at 1406 Orange Street in Wilmington. Eaton was a civil rights activist, physician, and tennis player. Tennis legends like Arthur Ashe and Althea Gibson trained on the tennis court Eaton built in 1948 in the home’s backyard.

Simpson’s love for tennis began when he was five years old and Althea Gibson encouraged him to pick up a racket. He became one of the youngest men in history to play in the U.S. Open at 15 years old.

After spending years traveling the world playing tennis alongside tennis greats, Simpson returned home to Wilmington in 2013 to start One Love Tennis. In the last nine years, Simpson and his wife restored Dr. Eaton’s home to be used as the headquarters of One Love Tennis, the One Love Tennis Academic Enrichment Facility, and where Simpson and his wife call home.

After suffering three strokes in 2021, Simpson is ready to pass along the racket to someone that shares his love for tennis and heart for community.

“It was time to step out and find someone, the right kind of person to take my place and fill my shoes,” Simpson said. “It’s all about the heart of things. You’ve got to have the right kind of heart and love people.”

Stepping back, but not far. Simpson says he will continue to call 1406 Orange Street home and keep an eye — and heart — on One Love.

“Believe me, I will be around here forever! As long as God keeps me breathing…I’m living on God’s time and He’s definitely got me still around here because I’ve got too many other things to do with One Love,” Simpson said.

Despite the announcement being the hardest decision he’s ever had to make, Simpson says this is not all doom and gloom. Instead, it’s the beginning of a new chapter and One Love will continue to grow and become even better.

A new director for One Love Tennis has not yet been named, but Simpson says they have narrowed it down to three or four candidates.