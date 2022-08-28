Reverend William Barber stops in Wilmington to encourage people vote

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A nationally known activist made his way to Wilmington over the weekend to encourage people to vote in the upcoming election.

Reverend William Barber stopped by Warner Temple AME Zion Church Saturday to encourage low-way people to vote.

The first mass mobilization organizing tour of North Carolina Congressional Districts talked about non-partisan issues related to low-wages, health disparities and homelessness.

Acuquanetta McNeil has a bachelor’s degree in Sociology, she said despite having that education, getting a job that pays a living wage has been very difficult.

She attended the event to encourage everyone to go vote in November.

“I’m saying that we need to go and vote, but vote for people that make a difference, who are going to push for housing issues and put for construction of lower income housing, and not put us out, because we are basically being pushed out of our neighborhoods,” She said. “I just want everyone to get out and vote like your life depended on it, because it does.”

