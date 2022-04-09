Ribbon cutting held to kick off Wilmington Azalea Festival Historic Foundation Home Tour

Azalea Festival Home Tour (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —After a two-year hiatus, Historic Wilmington Foundation held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday afternoon, kicking off the Azalea Festival Home Tour. Many people gathered at the ceremony to admire historic homes in the city.

Miss North Carolina, Carli Batson did the honors of cutting the ribbon for the ceremony. Dozens of people stood in line to enter the home the ceremony was held at, which was one of the eleven sites featured in the home tour. The home tour included sites in downtown and Carolina Heights.

“It’s kind of your one and only chance to explore these folks’ homes, and I think what the community enjoys the most is to intimately interact with the architectural details that you can find in these homes,” said Travis Gilbert, Historic Wilmington Foundation executive director.

Proceeds from the Azalea Festival home tour benefit the Historic Wilmington Foundation, and the nonprofit’s mission to preserve and protect the historic resources of Wilmington and the lower Cape Fear region.