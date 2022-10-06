Riverfest returning to Wilmington this weekend after two year hiatus

Riverfest is returning this weekend after a two year absence (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After being cancelled for the last two years due to COVID concerns, Riverfest is making a comeback this weekend.

The event began in 1979 and is celebrated on the first full weekend of October, running along Front Street between Chestnut and Orange Street.

Tens of thousands of people come out to the annual event, which provides activities for the whole family.

The fun kicks off Saturday, with an antique car display starting around 10:30 am.

Arts and crafts will be available along with food vendors all day. Fireworks are planned for 9:00 pm.

Sunday will feature the same basic schedule of events.

For a detailed look at the event locations, click HERE.