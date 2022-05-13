Rivers Edge Veterans Association supports BCC Veteran students by providing scholarship support

(Photo: Kamin Brennan/Brunswick CC)

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) – The Brunswick Community College Foundation is excited to announce that the Rivers Edge Veterans Association (REVA) will once again provide scholarship support to deserving Brunswick Community College (BCC) students who are also veterans or a family member of a veteran.

And new this year, the local chapter of Veterans of Foreign War Post 2788 (VFW) have matched the REVA donation, making the scholarship a total of $2,000.00.

Students will be identified this summer after the BCC scholarship application process closes on May 31, 2022.

REVA founder Nick Micale says, “the Rivers Edge Veterans Association scholarship is awarded to a veteran or a family member of a veteran seeking higher education at the College. This is REVA’s fourth year awarding the scholarship, which will assist a deserving student.”

Since its inception, REVA’s focus has been on improving the lives of area veterans and their families, including support for qualifying BCC students.

The deserving student must be an honorably discharged veteran, a spouse of an honorably discharged veteran or a child of an honorably discharged veteran who has a GPA of 2.5 or higher.

Other relatives (niece, nephew, cousin, etc.) may also benefit from the scholarship with the additional requirements of being a Brunswick County High School graduate with a GPA of 2.5 or higher.

REVA started this scholarship fund in 2019 to support veteran students as REVA members know and understand how difficult it can be to continue an education while starting a career and/or a family once they return to civilian life.

REVA is a non-profit 501 (c)(3) organization supported by military veterans who are residents or property owners in the Rivers Edge golf community, located in Shallotte, NC.

Students planning to attend BCC in the Fall may apply for over 120 curriculum scholarships by clicking on this link.