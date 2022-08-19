Riverwalk Visitor Center renovations beginning next week

(Photo: City of Wilmington)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Changes are coming to the Riverwalk Visitor Center.

Renovations to the building at the foot of Market Street will begin on Monday and continue for around four months.

The project involves the replacement of deck boards and the removal of the roof and furnishings in the picnic area.

It also includes the addition of new landscaping, decorative overhead string lights, stools and banner poles.

The restroom and CVB tourist booth portions of the building will stay open during normal hours throughout the $278,000 construction project.