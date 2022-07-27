Road closures planned for several hours in Southport Thursday evening due to filming

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Various roads in Southport’s Historic District will be closed and/or have an adjusted traffic pattern on Thursday, according to the Police Department.

The closures will take place from 2:00 pm until midnight due to filming and include:

  • W. West St. (full closure)
  • W. Brunswick St. (full closure)
  • Yacht Basin Dr. (intermittent closure with adjusted traffic flow)
  • E. Bay St. (intermittent closure with adjusted traffic flow)
  • N. Howe St. (intermittent closure with adjusted traffic flow)

Moore St. to Davis St. (full closure) and N. Howe St. (intermittent closure with adjusted traffic flow) will be impacted from 7:00 pm until midnight.

Southport Police Department officers will be along the routes to direct traffic, but delays are expected in the area.

