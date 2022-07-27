Road closures planned for several hours in Southport Thursday evening due to filming

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Various roads in Southport’s Historic District will be closed and/or have an adjusted traffic pattern on Thursday, according to the Police Department.

The closures will take place from 2:00 pm until midnight due to filming and include:

W. West St. (full closure)

W. Brunswick St. (full closure)

Yacht Basin Dr. (intermittent closure with adjusted traffic flow)

E. Bay St. (intermittent closure with adjusted traffic flow)

N. Howe St. (intermittent closure with adjusted traffic flow)

Moore St. to Davis St. (full closure) and N. Howe St. (intermittent closure with adjusted traffic flow) will be impacted from 7:00 pm until midnight.

Southport Police Department officers will be along the routes to direct traffic, but delays are expected in the area.