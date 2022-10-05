Road closures planned in Wilmington for two upcoming projects

Road work in Wilmington could delay your travel (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A couple of projects throughout Wilmington could delay your travel in the next week.

The City of Wilmington will close the northbound lanes of South Third Street for emergency tree work on October 6th.

Asplundh Tree Service, a contractor for Duke Energy Progress, will conduct tree pruning operations to remove a hazardous limb. Work is anticipated to begin at 10:00 am.

The work will require the closure of both northbound lanes of S. 3rd Street near the intersection of Queen Street.

Traffic controls will be placed to route vehicles around the work site.

Paving work will take place next week along Camellia Dr. between Park Avenue and Mimosa Place on October 10th through 12th.

Camellia Drive will be closed to through traffic. The city will maintain ingress/egress to homeowners in the immediate area. Street rehabilitation and preventative maintenance remains a high priority for the city, with more than $6 million allocated in the FY23 budget for the work.