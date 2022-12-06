Road reopens in Wilmington after tractor trailer loses part of its load

Tractor trailer loses part of its load at MLK and N. College (Photo: Tanner Blue/WWAY)

Tractor trailer loses part of its load at MLK and N. College (Photo: Tanner Blue/WWAY)

Tractor trailer loses part of its load at MLK and N. College (Photo: Tanner Blue/WWAY)

Tractor trailer loses part of its load at MLK and N. College (Photo: Tanner Blue/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two lanes of a busy Wilmington intersection have reopened after a tractor trailer lost part of its load this morning.

It happened at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and N. College Road around 7:30 a.m.

A tractor trailer ended up blocking traffic after several items fell off the truck.

Wilmington police responded to the scene. The eastbound lanes were closed while crews worked to clean up the debris.

The road reopened around 8:10 a.m.