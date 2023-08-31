Roads closed in Columbus County following Idalia

Road Closed (Photo: Daniel X. O'Neil/CC BY 2.0)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Tropical Storm Idalia is impacting some roads in Columbus County.

Several roads are closed this morning due to standing water.

They include:

NC-410 near US 74 Business in Chadbourn. The road is closed from E Railroad Avenue to US 74 Business.

Gores Trailer Road near Pineland Woods Drive south of Whiteville is closed.

US-701 at Richard Wright Road in Tabor City is closed.

Princess Ann Rd near Alfred Hayes Drive in Chadbourn is closed.

Mollie Iron Hill Road near Walter Todd Road in Tabor City is closed.

Will Inman Road near New Life Church Road in Tabor City is closed.

Rough and Ready Road near Peacock Road north of Tabor City is closed.

Page Mill Road and Dolph Lewis Road near Tabor City are closed.

Prison Camp Road near Airport Road north of Tabor City is closed.

