Robert Plant, Alison Krauss coming to Live Oak Bank Pavilion in May

Live Oak Bank Pavilion is welcoming Alison Krauss and Robert Plant this May (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two huge names in the music industry are coming to Wilmington together.

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are joining forces as part of the Raising the Roof Tour, with special guest JD McPherson.

The duo are coming to Live Oak Bank Pavilion in Wilmington on May 10th at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, and can be purchased HERE.