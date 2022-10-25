Robeson Community College honoring breast cancer fighters with balloon release

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A balloon release is scheduled for Wednesday at Robeson Community College to honor those who have lost their battle with breast cancer and those who are still fighting.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and RCC is conducting this event to show their support for those with the disease.

“The Cultural Committee plans to do a balloon release to remember those who have lost the battle with breast cancer and to honor those who are still fighting,” academic success director Vonda Graham said. “Everyone is invited to attend.”

The Breast Cancer Balloon Release will take place Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. by the Student Center located in Building 13.