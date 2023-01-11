Robeson County man wins first $150,000 prize in holiday scratch off game

A Robeson County man recently won $150,000 in a holiday scratch off game (Photo: NC Education Lottery)

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Blaine Jones of Maxton took a chance on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won the first $150,000 prize in the Holiday $500’s game.

Jones bought his lucky ticket from Community Mart on Andrew Jackson Highway in Laurinburg.

He arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $106,876.

The Holiday $500’s game launched in November with two top prizes of $150,000.

One $150,000 prize remains to be claimed.