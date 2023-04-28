Rockin’ and Rollin’ Car Show event being held on Southport water front Saturday

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Cruisers Car Club will be Rockin’ and Rollin’ to the Red, White and Blue on Saturday.

The patriotic car show event will take place at the Southport water front, with opening ceremonies scheduled at 11:30 a.m.

The colors will be presented by the Brunswick County Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol followed by the Wilmington Police Band bagpipe and drum corp.

A 1841 Mountain Howitzer cannon will fire just before the National Anthem.

The Back Porch Rockers will be playing from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. with a DJ spinning oldies.

50/50 Cash Raffle tickets will be sold (you do not need to be present to win) and “Street Ready” Golf Cart and Trailer raffle tickets will be available in support of the Brunswick County Toy Run.

For everyone entering a vehicle in the show: registration is from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. for $25.

A trophy will be awarded to “The Best Decorated Patriotic Vehicle”, so remember to vote for your favorite!

A $200 award will be made to the car club with the most participation.

Spectators are always free. The Cape Fear Cruisers Car Club is a non-profit with all show proceeds going to local charities.